Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 362.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 136,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 126,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.