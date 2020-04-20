Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $35.31. 1,871,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,016. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

