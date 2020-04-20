Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

