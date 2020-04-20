Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 15,845 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gentex worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Gentex by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,637. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.