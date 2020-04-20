Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.17. 491,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,405. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.