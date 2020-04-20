Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 29,650 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.16. 144,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

