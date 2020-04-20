Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of VSE worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 59,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VSE by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other VSE news, CEO John A. Cuomo purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $48,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $179,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas R. Loftus purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,313.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,739 shares of company stock worth $231,744. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSE stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,984. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.76.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

