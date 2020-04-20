Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

