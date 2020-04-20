Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.59. 56,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

