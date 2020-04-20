Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $6.83 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,358,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,807,226. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

