Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.45. The company had a trading volume of 862,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

