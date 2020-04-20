Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS makes up 1.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

NYSE MMS traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,876. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.