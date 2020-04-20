Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $4.51 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. 6,223,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,856,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

