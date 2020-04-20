Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

ROST stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.26. 1,847,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

