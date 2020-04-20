Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.28. 19,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,543. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

