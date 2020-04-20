Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 738,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 73,602 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 293,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.83. 840,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.