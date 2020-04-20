Hendershot Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

