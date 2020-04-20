Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,607 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.41. 3,417,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.