Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 2,995 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,165 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 2.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

