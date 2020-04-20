Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 12,250 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 2.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $11,287,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

