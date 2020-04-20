Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 1,790,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after acquiring an additional 328,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 55,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $11,338,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

