Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Receives $30.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $26.26 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.