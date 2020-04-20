Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Receives $30.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.11.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.
In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ PEAK opened at $26.26 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
