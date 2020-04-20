Head to Head Review: ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Hino Motors pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ONEX and Hino Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEX $1.11 billion 3.88 $4.28 billion N/A N/A Hino Motors $17.88 billion 0.17 $494.18 million $8.85 5.88

ONEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hino Motors.

Volatility and Risk

ONEX has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ONEX and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hino Motors 1 1 0 1 2.33

ONEX currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. Given ONEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ONEX is more favorable than Hino Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of ONEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hino Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ONEX and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEX 389.88% 10.96% 6.62% Hino Motors 2.51% 8.68% 3.92%

Summary

ONEX beats Hino Motors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; and London, United Kingdom.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

