Head to Head Review: Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) & Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEGX)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Key Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $1.99 billion 0.16 $39.00 million $0.53 5.28 Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.08 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.01

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Oilfield Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services 1.96% 5.10% 3.10% Key Energy Services -23.55% -657.65% -24.66%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 0 7 6 0 2.46 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus price target of $8.95, indicating a potential upside of 219.81%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Key Energy Services on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

