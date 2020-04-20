Head-To-Head Comparison: IAA (IAA) vs. Its Competitors

IAA (NYSE: IAA) is one of 22 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IAA to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IAA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 9 0 3.00 IAA Competitors 286 1086 1135 58 2.38

IAA presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 32.42%. Given IAA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAA is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAA and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.44 billion $193.20 million 21.02 IAA Competitors $8.24 billion $203.30 million 7.85

IAA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IAA. IAA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA N/A N/A N/A IAA Competitors 3.72% -779.14% 3.81%

Summary

IAA rivals beat IAA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 179 salvage vehicle auction sites in the United States and Canada; and 14 locations in the United Kingdom. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. serves insurance companies, used vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet leasing companies, auto lenders, non-profit organizations, and the general public. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. IAA, Inc.(NYSE:IAA) operates independently of KAR Auction Services, Inc. as of June 28, 2019.

