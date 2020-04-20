HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

CODX opened at $13.09 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $374.54 million and a P/E ratio of -35.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 160.48% and a negative net margin of 2,881.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

