HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th.
CODX opened at $13.09 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $374.54 million and a P/E ratio of -35.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
