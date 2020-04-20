Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.88 ($120.78).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €115.60 ($134.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. zooplus has a twelve month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a twelve month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a market cap of $826.16 million and a P/E ratio of -68.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.02.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

