Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of VAR1 opened at €71.80 ($83.49) on Friday. Varta has a twelve month low of €38.60 ($44.88) and a twelve month high of €128.00 ($148.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

