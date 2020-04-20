Hastings Group’s (HSTG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSTG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hastings Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.57 ($2.60).

LON:HSTG opened at GBX 187.20 ($2.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

