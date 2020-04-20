Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 189.33 ($2.49).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of HSTG traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 191.60 ($2.52). The stock had a trading volume of 396,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

