Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells $12,333.68 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,021 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $12,333.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalie Sacks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $54,945.36.

On Monday, April 6th, Natalie Sacks sold 700 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $85,525.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $80,981.40.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HARP. BidaskClub downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

