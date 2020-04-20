GYM Group (LON:GYM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on GYM Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 307.57 ($4.05).

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 168.42 ($2.22) on Friday. GYM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.10.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GYM Group will post 889.9997827 EPS for the current year.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

