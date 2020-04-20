Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) is Hershey Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hershey Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Guardant Health worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after buying an additional 1,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,768,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Guardant Health by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 178,873 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GH traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 545,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $41,592.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,462,399.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,474. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

