GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. GRIFOLS S A/S accounts for about 1.5% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.