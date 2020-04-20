Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Grenke and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grenke presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.93 ($88.29).

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €64.75 ($75.29) on Thursday. Grenke has a 12-month low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a 12-month high of €104.40 ($121.40). The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.10 and its 200-day moving average is €82.61.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.