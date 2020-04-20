Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €172.72 ($200.84).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €120.20 ($139.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 12 month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.42. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

