Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 6,761,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.11 on Monday, hitting $180.38. 4,050,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,408. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.93. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.