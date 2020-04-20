Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 220 at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 238 ($3.13).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 140.24 ($1.84) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion and a PE ratio of -46.75. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

In related news, insider Peter Coates acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.