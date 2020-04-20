GenWealth Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $89.00. 20,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

