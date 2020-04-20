GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 44,993 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,993 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $285.48. 493,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

