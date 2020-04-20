GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

NYSEARCA JKF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,707. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

