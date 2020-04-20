Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Sells £270,750 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($47.49), for a total transaction of £270,750 ($356,156.27).

Shares of LON:GNS traded up GBX 50 ($0.66) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,650 ($48.01). 117,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,207.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,116.05. Genus plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,216 ($29.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,709.98 ($48.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNS. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,226.17 ($42.44).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

