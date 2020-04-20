Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Hendershot Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $74.26. 464,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

