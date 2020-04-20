Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Critical Comparison

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Regenxbio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Regenxbio 0 1 4 0 2.80

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Regenxbio has a consensus price target of $76.75, suggesting a potential upside of 121.05%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Regenxbio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Regenxbio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -0.98 Regenxbio $35.23 million 36.60 -$94.73 million ($3.26) -10.65

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regenxbio. Regenxbio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Regenxbio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -150.72% -67.80% Regenxbio -268.88% -25.21% -23.31%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenxbio has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Regenxbio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Regenxbio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Regenxbio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

