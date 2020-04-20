Genedrive (LON:GDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.59

Shares of Genedrive PLC (LON:GDR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.59 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 2584903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.84.

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genedrive PLC will post -8.7000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Budd purchased 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

Genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

