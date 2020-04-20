Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,955. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.
About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
