Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,955. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

