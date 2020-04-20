Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 833,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. 10,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,212. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNK. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $698,596,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

