Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target Cut to GBX 33 by Analysts at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GEMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Gem Diamonds to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 42.75 ($0.56).

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 35.54 ($0.47) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.32.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

