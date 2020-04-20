GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 1,452,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 520,107 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GCP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,178. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

