GB Group’s (GBG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GBG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GB Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of GB Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GB Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701 ($9.22).

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 680 ($8.95) on Thursday. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 465 ($6.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 601.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 656.36.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown sold 327,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12), for a total value of £2,268,272.16 ($2,983,783.43). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.